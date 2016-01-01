Overview of Dr. Lynn Hahnfeld, MD

Dr. Lynn Hahnfeld, MD is an Urology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Prairie Ridge Health, Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison and Upland Hills Health.



Dr. Hahnfeld works at Dean Clinic in Madison, WI with other offices in Baraboo, WI and Portage, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.