Dr. Lynn Hahnfeld, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Hahnfeld, MD
Dr. Lynn Hahnfeld, MD is an Urology Specialist in Madison, WI. They specialize in Urology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Rush University and is affiliated with Prairie Ridge Health, Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo, Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison and Upland Hills Health.
Dr. Hahnfeld works at
Dr. Hahnfeld's Office Locations
-
1
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - N. High Point Road Madison752 N High Point Rd, Madison, WI 53717 Directions (608) 355-2033
- 2 1626 Tuttle St Ste 3, Baraboo, WI 53913 Directions (608) 355-2033
-
3
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group - S. Stoughton Road Madison1821 S Stoughton Rd, Madison, WI 53716 Directions (608) 294-6070
-
4
Ssm Health Dean Medical Group -portage2825 Hunters Trl, Portage, WI 53901 Directions (608) 742-1063
Hospital Affiliations
- Prairie Ridge Health
- Ssm Health Saint Clare Hospital Baraboo
- Ssm Health Saint Mary's Hospital Madison
- Upland Hills Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lynn Hahnfeld, MD
- Urology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1861431769
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahnfeld has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahnfeld accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahnfeld has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahnfeld has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hahnfeld on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahnfeld. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahnfeld.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahnfeld, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahnfeld appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.