Dr. Lynn Jester, DMD

Dentistry
5.0 (11)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lynn Jester, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Dr. Jester works at Jester, L A DMD in Louisville, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Humana and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jester, L A DMD
    9112 Leesgate Rd Ste 4, Louisville, KY 40222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 208-0107
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    About Dr. Lynn Jester, DMD

    Specialties
    • Dentistry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1235252560
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Jester, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jester has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jester works at Jester, L A DMD in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Dr. Jester’s profile.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jester. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jester.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jester, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jester appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

