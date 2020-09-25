Dr. Lynn Keefe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keefe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Keefe, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Keefe, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Niceville, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital.
Dr. Keefe works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lynn Keefe, MD2600 Partin Dr N Ste 320 Bldg 300, Niceville, FL 32578 Directions (850) 446-4093
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Keefe?
My kids have been going to her since babies and now they are 8 and 3. She’s always taken the time to address our needs and when concerned about my kids back issues and repeated UTIs from daycare, was prompt on getting imaging and suggested we switch care providers based on the Bluewater daycare’s inability to properly clean their facilities. I know we all have our own issues, but I honestly have none with them. They always get us in, most times the day of and ASAP if needed. We Love her, Dr Dakota-Smith when she’s there and her staff and can’t imagine going anywhere else. It’s a small area with tons of people and to be treated like a person and not a number is more than we could hope and ask for.
About Dr. Lynn Keefe, MD
- Pediatrics
- 35 years of experience
- English, French and Persian
- 1619957503
Education & Certifications
- All Children's Hospital|All Children's Hospital/ Johns Hopkins St Petersburg, Fl
- All Children's Hospital Johns Hopkins St. Petersburg, Fl
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keefe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keefe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keefe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Keefe works at
Dr. Keefe speaks French and Persian.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Keefe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keefe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keefe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keefe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.