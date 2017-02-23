See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Fresno, CA
Dr. Lynn Keenan, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.2 (10)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lynn Keenan, MD

Dr. Lynn Keenan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Keenan works at University Sleep and Pulmonary Associates in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Keenan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Sleep and Pulmonary Associates
    6733 N Willow Ave Ste 107, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-4700
  2. 2
    University North Medical Specialty Center
    6311 N Fresno St Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 435-4700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Napro Technology Chevron Icon
Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Rhythmic Movement Disorder Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 23, 2017
    The fact that is took the front office 7 days to schedule me made me think I should give fewer than 5 stars, but I told Dr. Keenan about it, and she assured me she would talk to the staff. As for Dr. Keenan, 5 stars in every way! What impressed me first was her compassion and understanding. She wanted to understand what was going on with me. She is also willing to try natural approaches to sleep, such as Vitamin E, magnesium, and cognitive behavioral sleep therapy. Thank you, Dr. Keenan!
    Fresno, CA — Feb 23, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Lynn Keenan, MD
    Dr. Keenan's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Keenan

    About Dr. Lynn Keenan, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528176500
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
    • UC San Francisco
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    • Sleep Medicine
