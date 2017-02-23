Dr. Lynn Keenan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Keenan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Keenan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynn Keenan, MD
Dr. Lynn Keenan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Keenan works at
Dr. Keenan's Office Locations
University Sleep and Pulmonary Associates6733 N Willow Ave Ste 107, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-4700
University North Medical Specialty Center6311 N Fresno St Ste 106, Fresno, CA 93710 Directions (559) 435-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
The fact that is took the front office 7 days to schedule me made me think I should give fewer than 5 stars, but I told Dr. Keenan about it, and she assured me she would talk to the staff. As for Dr. Keenan, 5 stars in every way! What impressed me first was her compassion and understanding. She wanted to understand what was going on with me. She is also willing to try natural approaches to sleep, such as Vitamin E, magnesium, and cognitive behavioral sleep therapy. Thank you, Dr. Keenan!
About Dr. Lynn Keenan, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1528176500
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- UC San Francisco
- Temple University School of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Keenan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Keenan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Keenan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Keenan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Keenan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keenan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keenan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.