Overview of Dr. Lynn Kong, MD

Dr. Lynn Kong, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Hematology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura, Ojai Valley Community Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Kong works at Ventura County Hematology-Oncology Specialists in Oxnard, CA with other offices in Ventura, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.