See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD

Gynecology
4.3 (58)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD

Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University Medical Center and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Kowalski works at Nevada Surgery & Cancer Care Center in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Kowalski's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Nevada Surgery & Cancer Care Center
    6020 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 213-6485
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • MountainView Hospital
  • Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer
Hysteroscopy
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Uterine Cancer

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Advanced Laparoscopic Surgery Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Robotic Surgery Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Gynecologic Surgery Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radical Cydoreductive Surgery for Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Radical Hysterectomies for Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MGM Resorts Health Plan
    • Sierra Choice
    • Teachers Health Trust
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 58 ratings
    Patient Ratings (58)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Kowalski?

    Mar 27, 2022
    Dr. Kowalski exuded confidence and knowlege about my procedure. Had quite a few women tell me " I was in good hands". Surgery went smoothly and down time minimal. Very straight forward and compassionate doctor.
    — Mar 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Kowalski to family and friends

    Dr. Kowalski's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Kowalski

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD.

    About Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD

    Specialties
    • Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1083613616
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Pittsburgh
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kowalski works at Nevada Surgery & Cancer Care Center in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Kowalski’s profile.

    Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kowalski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kowalski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.