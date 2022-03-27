Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kowalski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD
Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Gynecology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University Medical Center and is affiliated with MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center and Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Kowalski's Office Locations
Nevada Surgery & Cancer Care Center6020 S Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89118 Directions (702) 213-6485Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MGM Resorts Health Plan
- Sierra Choice
- Teachers Health Trust
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kowalski exuded confidence and knowlege about my procedure. Had quite a few women tell me " I was in good hands". Surgery went smoothly and down time minimal. Very straight forward and compassionate doctor.
About Dr. Lynn Kowalski, MD
- Gynecology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083613616
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pittsburgh
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine|Washington University Medical Center
Dr. Kowalski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kowalski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kowalski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kowalski has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Uterine Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kowalski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kowalski speaks Spanish.
58 patients have reviewed Dr. Kowalski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kowalski.
