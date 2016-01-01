Dr. Lynn Lindsay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lindsay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Lindsay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Lindsay, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They graduated from St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Locations
Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 212, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 997-0801Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Obstetrix Medical Group of Colorado2055 N High St Ste 230, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0062
Pediatrix/Obstetrix Medical Group of CO4500 E 9th Ave Ste 210S, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 963-0061
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Swedish Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lynn Lindsay, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English
- 1336249432
Education & Certifications
- St Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lindsay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lindsay works at
Dr. Lindsay has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.
