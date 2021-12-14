Dr. Ludmer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Ludmer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynn Ludmer, MD
Dr. Lynn Ludmer, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Mercy Medical Center301 Saint Paul St, Baltimore, MD 21202 Directions (410) 332-9346Tuesday8:00am - 3:30pm
Family Medicine Associates1734 YORK RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 252-2273Wednesday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr.Ludmer was that she was very patient and compassionate. I was not rushed and she was thorough in both her exam process and explanation.
About Dr. Lynn Ludmer, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
- Internal Medicine
