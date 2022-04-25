Dr. Lynn Mailloux, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mailloux is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Mailloux, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynn Mailloux, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Mailloux works at
Bislr Medical Groups of Mount Sinai222 W 14Th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 604-1800
Mount Sinai Doctors226 W 14Th St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 604-1800Friday9:00am - 5:00pm
Mount Sinai Doctors309 W 23rd St, New York, NY 10011 Directions (212) 256-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
NYU Langone Medical Associates- Chelsea160 W 26th St Fl 3, New York, NY 10001 Directions (646) 660-9999Monday8:00am - 3:00pmTuesday8:00am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I met Dr. Mailloux today to be cleared for surgery. I was impressed by her directness and respect for my questions.
- Cardiology
- English
- 1477727410
Dr. Mailloux accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mailloux has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mailloux works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Mailloux. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mailloux.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mailloux, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mailloux appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.