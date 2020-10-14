Dr. Lynn-Marie Aronica, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aronica is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn-Marie Aronica, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn-Marie Aronica, MD
Dr. Lynn-Marie Aronica, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in West Seneca, NY.
Dr. Aronica works at
Dr. Aronica's Office Locations
-
1
Trinity Medical OB/GYN550 Orchard Park Rd Ste B100, West Seneca, NY 14224 Directions (716) 862-2546Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Mercy OB/GYN Center/MPC515 Abbott Rd Ste 302, Buffalo, NY 14220 Directions (716) 828-3520
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aronica?
Not my dr, but performed my emergency c section (under general anesthesia). Saved my son’s life. The procedure was very rushed, shockingly my recovery and my scar both not bad at all. Nothing bad to say.
About Dr. Lynn-Marie Aronica, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952374050
Education & Certifications
- University of Pennsylvania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aronica has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aronica accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aronica has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aronica works at
Dr. Aronica has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and Maternal Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aronica on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aronica. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aronica.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aronica, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aronica appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.