Overview of Dr. Lynn Mathia, DO

Dr. Lynn Mathia, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Macomb and Mclaren Oakland.



Dr. Mathia works at CAVA Vascular Surgery in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.