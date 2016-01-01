Overview of Dr. Lynn McNicoll, MD

Dr. Lynn McNicoll, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.



Dr. McNicoll works at UNIVERSITY MEDICINE FOUNDATION INC in Providence, RI with other offices in Riverside, RI and New Haven, CT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.