Dr. McNicoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynn McNicoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lynn McNicoll, MD
Dr. Lynn McNicoll, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Dr. McNicoll's Office Locations
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 444-5248Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Ge-geriatrics Ep375 Wampanoag Trl Ste 102, Riverside, RI 02915 Directions (401) 649-4010
- 3 20 York St Bsmt 15, New Haven, CT 06510 Directions (203) 688-7085
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
About Dr. Lynn McNicoll, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1265486443
Education & Certifications
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNicoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNicoll speaks French.
