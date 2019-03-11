Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meisles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynn Meisles, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Melrose Park, IL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus and Gottlieb Memorial Hospital.
Morton Einhorn MD675 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 327-1560
Hospital Affiliations
- Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr Meisles has been treating me for years. She always listens patiently to all my questions and concerns. Dr. Meisles has an excellent "bed side manner". My visits are never rushed. She has helped me immeasurably and I give her my highest recommendation.
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- Rush University
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- Grinnell College
Dr. Meisles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meisles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meisles has seen patients for Limb Swelling, Arthritis and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Meisles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Meisles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meisles.
