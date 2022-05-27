Overview

Dr. Lynn Napoli, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saddleback Medical Center.



Dr. Napoli works at South Cnty Kidney/Endocrine Ctr in Laguna Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.