Dr. Lynn O'Connor, MD

General Surgery
4.2 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lynn O'Connor, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Huntington, NY. They graduated from MPH, Yale University, New Haven, CT and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.

They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    195 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 350-6277
  2. 2
    Rockville Centre - Ryan Medical Arts Building
    2000 N Village Ave Ste 407, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 350-6277
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids
Anal or Rectal Pain
Constipation
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy With Removal of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jan 11, 2023
    I went in for my very first colonoscopy and Dr. Lynn and her staff explained the entire procedure with so much patience and professionalism. On the day of the procedure Dr. Lynn made me feel very comfortable by her friendly, warm and caring demeanor. I would definitely recommend anyone who wishes to see a caring Doctor to visit Dr. Lynn O'Connor.
    Courtney — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Lynn O'Connor, MD

    • General Surgery
    • English
    • 1689601767
    Education & Certifications

    • Radiation Oncology Fellowship, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD
    • General Surgery Residency, Union Memorial Hospital Baltimore, MD
    • MD, Temple University School of Medicine Philadelphia, PA
    • MPH, Yale University, New Haven, CT
    • B.S. Biology, Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn O'Connor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Connor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Connor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Connor has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Connor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Connor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Connor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Connor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Connor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

