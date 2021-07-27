Overview of Dr. Lynn Paik, DO

Dr. Lynn Paik, DO is an Urology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Paik works at MidLantic Urology in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.