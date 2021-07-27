See All Urologists in Media, PA
Dr. Lynn Paik, DO

Urology
5.0 (22)
Map Pin Small Media, PA
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynn Paik, DO

Dr. Lynn Paik, DO is an Urology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Paik works at MidLantic Urology in Media, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Paik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Midlantic Urology
    200 E State St Ste 205, Media, PA 19063 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 565-2776
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Crozer-Chester Medical Center
  • Delaware County Memorial Hospital
  • Riddle Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Cystolithalopaxy of Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Ureteroscopy With Laser Lithotripsy of Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 27, 2021
    I have been seeing Dr. Paik for the last three years and have found him to be very professional and concerned for my health. The office visits have been very quick and efficient.
    Mark F. — Jul 27, 2021
    Dr. Lynn Paik, DO
    About Dr. Lynn Paik, DO

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Korean
    NPI Number
    • 1063640431
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    Residency
    • Detroit Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Washington University In St Louis
