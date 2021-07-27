Dr. Lynn Paik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Paik, DO
Overview of Dr. Lynn Paik, DO
Dr. Lynn Paik, DO is an Urology Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Delaware County Memorial Hospital and Riddle Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Paik's Office Locations
Midlantic Urology200 E State St Ste 205, Media, PA 19063 Directions (610) 565-2776Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Crozer-Chester Medical Center
- Delaware County Memorial Hospital
- Riddle Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Paik for the last three years and have found him to be very professional and concerned for my health. The office visits have been very quick and efficient.
About Dr. Lynn Paik, DO
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1063640431
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Detroit Medical Center
- Michigan State College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Washington University In St Louis
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paik has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paik has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Paik speaks Korean.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Paik. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.