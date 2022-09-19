Dr. Lynn Parker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Parker, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Parker, MD
Dr. Lynn Parker, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Oncology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Floyd, Norton Hospital, Norton Women's and Children's Hospital and University Of Louisville Hospital.
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
James Graham Brown Cancer Center529 S Jackson St, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 562-4369
UofL Health Care Outpatient Center401 E Chestnut St Unit 410, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 588-6000
Norton Cancer Institute Women's Cancer Center234 E Gray St Ste 154, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 629-2500
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Floyd
- Norton Hospital
- Norton Women's and Children's Hospital
- University Of Louisville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Very caring and easy to understand an absolute angel I would highly recommend her by the time she got done explaining everything in detail I had no other questions to ask a wonderful skilled woman in her field and obviously a lot of hard work on her part thank you for taking such good care of me
About Dr. Lynn Parker, MD
- Oncology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1083630750
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Oklahoma University Health & Science Center
- University Of Missouri Kansas City School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Colposcopy, Peritoneal Cancer and Fallopian Tube Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.