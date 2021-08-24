Dr. Lynn Perry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Perry, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Perry, MD
Dr. Lynn Perry, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry's Office Locations
-
1
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
-
2
MUSC Health Chuck Dawley Medical Park1106 Chuck Dawley Blvd Bldg A, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
-
3
MUSC Health Nexton Medical Park5500 Front St Ste 320, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29486 Directions
-
4
MUSC Health West Ashley Medical Pavilion - Epic Center2060 Sam Rittenberg Blvd # E708, Charleston, SC 29407 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Perry?
Dr. Perry has been my ophthalmologist for about three years. My ONLY criticism would be —- appointments usually run behind. There is a reason behind the previous statement —— you NEVER want for a lack of attention/care from Dr. Perry, she makes sure to answer any concerns. Patience is a virtue —— and it does reward you with a terrific doctor.
About Dr. Lynn Perry, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1750418109
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perry has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perry accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Perry using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Perry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perry works at
Dr. Perry has seen patients for Blindness, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Iridocyclitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Perry. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.