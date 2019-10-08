Dr. Lynn Pittman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pittman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Pittman, DO
Overview of Dr. Lynn Pittman, DO
Dr. Lynn Pittman, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittman's Office Locations
- 1 2060 N Shadeland Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46219 Directions (317) 203-7033
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is best, takes her time and really listen. I've been seeing her for many years and my health has improved so much. Thank You Dr. P
About Dr. Lynn Pittman, DO
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1609840040
Education & Certifications
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pittman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pittman accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pittman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Pittman. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pittman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pittman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pittman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.