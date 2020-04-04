Overview of Dr. Lynn Polonski, MD

Dr. Lynn Polonski, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University.



Dr. Polonski works at Catalina Eye Care in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Bell's Palsy, Contusion of the Eyeball and Eyelid Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.