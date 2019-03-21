Dr. Porter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Porter, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Porter, MD
Dr. Lynn Porter, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Porter's Office Locations
Porter Pediatrics Comprehensive Pediatric Health Care.pc354 Tremont St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 426-9200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about Dr. Porter. My two daughters have been under her care for over 16 years and we all love her. I highly recommend her for her professionalism, compassion, patience and humor. In addition, she is very well respected among her peers.
About Dr. Lynn Porter, MD
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1518184456
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Porter accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porter speaks Chinese.
