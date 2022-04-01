Dr. Puana has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Puana, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Puana, MD
Dr. Lynn Puana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hilo, HI.
Dr. Puana's Office Locations
Big Island Pain Center LLC32 Ululani St, Hilo, HI 96720 Directions (808) 934-9675
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Puana?
I have gone to this pain clinic for 5 years now, and they have been wonderful to me. They have tried to find the source of my pain and at the same time help me deal with it. They are wonderful to me. Dirty? I don't think so, very clean
About Dr. Lynn Puana, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Puana accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Puana has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Puana. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Puana.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Puana, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Puana appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.