Overview

Dr. Lynn Ramirez, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, Davis, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Ramirez works at Glendale Memorial Medical Group/Allied Physicians in Burbank, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.