Dr. Lynn Randolph Buckner, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Randolph Buckner, MD
Dr. Lynn Randolph Buckner, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Decatur, AL. They graduated from University Of South Carolina, Charleston, Sc and is affiliated with Decatur Morgan Hospital.
Dr. Buckner works at
Dr. Buckner's Office Locations
Surgical Associates of North AL1405 7th St Se, Decatur, AL 35601 Directions (256) 355-6414
Hospital Affiliations
- Decatur Morgan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Buckner?
Right on top of issues. Very attentive and atune to detail. Does not brush off or avoid concerns of patients. He has been on top of all needs. The staff is very helpful and concerned with questions and works to provide answers. Thanks for helping keep us healthy.
About Dr. Lynn Randolph Buckner, MD
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University Of South Carolina, Charleston, Sc
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Buckner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckner accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buckner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Buckner works at
Dr. Buckner has seen patients for Cholecystitis and Gallstones, Gallstones and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Buckner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buckner.
