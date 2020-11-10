Dr. Lynn Rankin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rankin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Rankin, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Rankin, MD
Dr. Lynn Rankin, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Dr. Rankin works at
Dr. Rankin's Office Locations
Unitypoint Health - Des Moines Multi-specialty - Methodist Plaza1221 Pleasant St Ste 300, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-4200
Iowa Methodist Medical Center1200 Pleasant St, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 241-6676Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Rankin after other neurologists couldn't figure out why I was having migraines so frequently. First, I was super late coming in but she was very understanding of my situation and said if I was able to get there by a certain time, she would make sure to see me. I just made the time and she saw me without a fuss. Due to the rush, I had an elevated HR that during out visit, she noticed I was having trouble bringing it down and, long story short, she found an autonomic disorder that has been causing fainting spells that I have had since I was a teenager that no other doctor had found. All because of her being so observant.
About Dr. Lynn Rankin, MD
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
