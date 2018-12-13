See All Pediatricians in Port Saint Lucie, FL
Dr. Lynn Scheel, MD

Pediatrics
3.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lynn Scheel, MD

Dr. Lynn Scheel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They completed their residency with U Miami-Jackson Meml Med Ctr

Dr. Scheel works at Florida Community Health Centers Inc in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Scheel's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Community Health Centers Inc
    1701 SE Hillmoor Dr Ste 19, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 335-8455

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida St. Lucie Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Newborn Jaundice
Anemia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 13, 2018
    I love dr Lynn Scheel she is the best!! I’m 31 and she was my dr growing up. Now she is my two kids dr.
    Christina in Port st lucie, FL — Dec 13, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lynn Scheel, MD
    About Dr. Lynn Scheel, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639148158
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Miami-Jackson Meml Med Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • U Miami-Jackson Meml Med Ctr
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Scheel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scheel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Scheel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Scheel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Scheel works at Florida Community Health Centers Inc in Port Saint Lucie, FL. View the full address on Dr. Scheel’s profile.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Scheel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scheel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scheel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scheel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

