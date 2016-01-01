Dr. Lynn Schnapp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schnapp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Schnapp, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Schnapp, MD
Dr. Lynn Schnapp, MD is a Pulmonologist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Schnapp works at
Dr. Schnapp's Office Locations
MUSC Health Ashley River Tower25 Courtenay Dr # 100A, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lynn Schnapp, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1205912953
Education & Certifications
- U Calif
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schnapp accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schnapp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schnapp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schnapp works at
Dr. Schnapp has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schnapp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schnapp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schnapp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.