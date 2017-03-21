See All Dermatologists in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Dr. Lynn Sikorski, DO

Dermatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lynn Sikorski, DO is a Dermatologist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Mclaren Oakland and Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland.

Dr. Sikorski works at Legacy Dermatology Group, Bloomfield Hills, MI in Bloomfield Hills, MI with other offices in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Legacy Dermatology Group, Bloomfield Hills, MI
    1900 S Telegraph Rd Ste 100, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 (248) 338-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Legacy Dermatology Group
    1392 S Cass Lake Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 (248) 338-6400
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:15pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
  • Beaumont Hospital, Troy
  • Mclaren Oakland
  • Saint Joseph Mercy Oakland

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Intertrigo
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Contact Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Folliculitis
Herpes Simplex Infection
Keloid Scar
Lichen Planus
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Allergic Reaction
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cold Sore
Destruction of Penile Lesion
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excessive Sweating
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Genital Warts
Granuloma of Skin
Hair Loss
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP)
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Jock Itch
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lyme Disease
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Pityriasis Rosea
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Purpura
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Scabies
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections
Telogen Effluvium
Tinea Versicolor
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 21, 2017
    Dr. Lynn Sikorski has been my doctor for about 16 years. She is kind, patient, thorough, listens to you and pays attention to all aspects of your care. You are NOT a number in her office or under her care. She genuinely cares about her patients. I give her a 12* rating. I recommend her to all of my friends and family.
    Kathy Mersino in Clarkston, MI — Mar 21, 2017
    About Dr. Lynn Sikorski, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790784056
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • POH Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MI STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • OAKLAND UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Sikorski, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sikorski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sikorski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sikorski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sikorski has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Intertrigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sikorski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sikorski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sikorski.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sikorski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sikorski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

