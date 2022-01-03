Dr. Lynn Simpson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Simpson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Simpson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynn Simpson, MD is a Maternal-Fetal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Simpson works at
Locations
1
Internal Medicine3959 Broadway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
2
CUIMC/NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital3959 BRDway, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had a great experience with Dr. Simpson, to whom I turned when I found out I was having twins. My pregnancy did not turn out to be high risk (age and multiples aside), so probably not a full utilization of Dr. Simpson's skills, yet I felt respected at all times and highly valued her care during my pregnancy.
About Dr. Lynn Simpson, MD
- Maternal-Fetal Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1720010374
Education & Certifications
- Kingston Genl Hosp|Kingston Genl Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
