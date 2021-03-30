Overview of Dr. Lynn Smitherman, MD

Dr. Lynn Smitherman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.



Dr. Smitherman works at Childrens Hosp MI Mdcl Gntcs in Detroit, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.