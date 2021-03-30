Dr. Lynn Smitherman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smitherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Smitherman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Smitherman, MD
Dr. Lynn Smitherman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Detroit, MI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Smitherman works at
Dr. Smitherman's Office Locations
-
1
Friendship Manor Nursing Home3950 Beaubien St, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 832-8290
- 2 400 Mack Ave Ste 1, Detroit, MI 48201 Directions (313) 448-9600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smitherman?
Dr Smitherman is a phenomenal Dr. She was my children pediatrician in which she took very good care of and now she's my grandchildren's Dr. and she's excellent with them as well. Over 25 years with her caring for my family and we have absolutely no complaints! Only love and well wishes and hope.
About Dr. Lynn Smitherman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1609814722
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smitherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smitherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smitherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smitherman works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Smitherman. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smitherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smitherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smitherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.