Dr. Lynn Snoddy, MD
Dr. Lynn Snoddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, SC.
Columbia Eye Clinic100 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 356-0000
Columbia Eye Clinic100 Summit Centre Dr, Columbia, SC 29229 Directions (803) 779-3070
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I have been under her care since 2005 and have found her to be a professional in her field. She is not only professional but able to clearly state/explain what is going on with my right eye Narrow Angle Glaucoma and the continuing care she has provided since my 2005 surgery. I fully trust her opinions and care. Dr Snoddy not only is professional but has a great since of humor.
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1285697680
Dr. Snoddy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snoddy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snoddy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snoddy has seen patients for Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snoddy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Snoddy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snoddy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snoddy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snoddy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.