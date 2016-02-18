See All Ophthalmologists in Lexington, SC
Overview of Dr. Lynn Snoddy, MD

Dr. Lynn Snoddy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lexington, SC. 

Dr. Snoddy works at Columbia Eye Clinic in Lexington, SC with other offices in Columbia, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Nearsightedness and Presbyopia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Snoddy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Columbia Eye Clinic
    100 Palmetto Park Blvd, Lexington, SC 29072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 356-0000
  2. 2
    Columbia Eye Clinic
    100 Summit Centre Dr, Columbia, SC 29229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (803) 779-3070

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia
Astigmatism
Nearsightedness
Presbyopia

    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Lynn Snoddy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    • English
    • 1285697680
