Dr. Lynn Speaks, DO
Dr. Lynn Speaks, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth.
USMD Fort Worth Alliance Clinic10840 Texas Health Trl Ste 250, Fort Worth, TX 76244 Directions (817) 730-4084
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- Female
- Univ Of North Texas Health Science Center Texas College Of Osteopathic Medicine, University Of North Texas Health Science Center At Fort Worth
Dr. Speaks has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Speaks accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Speaks using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Speaks has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Speaks. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Speaks.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Speaks, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Speaks appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.