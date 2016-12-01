Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Stafford, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lynn Stafford, DPM
Dr. Lynn Stafford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stafford's Office Locations
- 1 7900 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Directions (260) 435-7000
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stafford?
Dr. Stafford is awesome! Very warm and inviting personality. I had tremendous pain, she diagnosed me with Plantar fasciitis, bone spurs, and morton's neuroma. She didn't push surgery and gave me different options to address each problem. I was very happy that through these options no surgery was needed.
About Dr. Lynn Stafford, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1134104474
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.