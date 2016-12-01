See All Podiatrists in Fort Wayne, IN
Dr. Lynn Stafford, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (2)
Map Pin Small Fort Wayne, IN
Overview of Dr. Lynn Stafford, DPM

Dr. Lynn Stafford, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Stafford's Office Locations

  1. 1
    7900 W Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (260) 435-7000

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Dec 01, 2016
Dr. Stafford is awesome! Very warm and inviting personality. I had tremendous pain, she diagnosed me with Plantar fasciitis, bone spurs, and morton's neuroma. She didn't push surgery and gave me different options to address each problem. I was very happy that through these options no surgery was needed.
Dec 01, 2016
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lynn Stafford, DPM.

About Dr. Lynn Stafford, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134104474
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stafford has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stafford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafford. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafford.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

