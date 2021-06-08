Dr. Struck has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynn Struck, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynn Struck, MD
Dr. Lynn Struck, MD is a Neurology Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center.
Childrens Eye Clinic PC6000 University Ave Ste 210, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 241-2080
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Very good communicator and asked many in depth questions. She gave me the impression she was seeking to have very good understanding of my situation and then pulled no punches in mapping out what we needed to do to live safely and be able to focus on the good parts of life.
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Struck accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Struck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Struck has seen patients for Essential Tremor, Parkinson's Disease and Myoclonus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Struck on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Struck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Struck.
