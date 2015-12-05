Dr. Lynn Sudduth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sudduth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynn Sudduth, MD
Overview
Dr. Lynn Sudduth, MD is a Dermatologist in Poulsbo, WA. They completed their residency with Fitzsimons Army Med Center
Dr. Sudduth works at
Locations
-
1
Poulsbo Office19245 7th Ave NE, Poulsbo, WA 98370 Directions (360) 782-3501
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sudduth?
Excellent and highly effective treatments for several skin conditions. Full trust in her medical expertise.
About Dr. Lynn Sudduth, MD
- Dermatology
- English, Spanish
- 1942245824
Education & Certifications
- Fitzsimons Army Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sudduth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sudduth accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sudduth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sudduth works at
Dr. Sudduth has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Impetigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sudduth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sudduth speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sudduth. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sudduth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sudduth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sudduth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.