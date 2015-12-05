Overview

Dr. Lynn Sudduth, MD is a Dermatologist in Poulsbo, WA. They completed their residency with Fitzsimons Army Med Center



Dr. Sudduth works at Doctors Clinic Poulsbo in Poulsbo, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Seborrheic Dermatitis and Impetigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.