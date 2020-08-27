Overview of Dr. Lynn Trotti, MD

Dr. Lynn Trotti, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.



Dr. Trotti works at Emory Sleep Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.