Dr. Lynn Trotti, MD

Sleep Medicine
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lynn Trotti, MD

Dr. Lynn Trotti, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital.

Dr. Trotti works at Emory Sleep Center in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Trotti's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emory Integrated Memory Care Clinic At Executive Park
    12 Executive Park Dr NE, Atlanta, GA 30329 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 712-7533
  2. 2
    Emory University School of Medicine Department of Ophthalmology
    1365 Clifton Rd Ne, Atlanta, GA 30322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 778-3444

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Emory University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 27, 2020
    The Dr is very knowledgeable about sleep disorders, easy to communicate with, and she really allows the patient to be an active participant in the direction of how their care progresses.
    About Dr. Lynn Trotti, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • 20 years of experience
    • English
    • 1750586178
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Baylor University
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynn Trotti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Trotti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Trotti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Trotti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Trotti works at Emory Sleep Center in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Trotti’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Trotti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Trotti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Trotti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Trotti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

