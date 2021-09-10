Overview

Dr. Lynne Ahn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.



Dr. Ahn works at Gastro Health in Framingham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Constipation and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.