Dr. Lynne Ahn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Ahn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynne Ahn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Framingham, MA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Marlborough Hospital and MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.
Dr. Ahn works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro Health - Framingham475 Franklin St Ste 110, Framingham, MA 01702 Directions (508) 620-9200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Marlborough Hospital
- MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ahn?
Dr. Ahn is caring, knowledgable and very responsive. Having left a different physician to become a patient at her practice I am thus far very happy to have made the switch.
About Dr. Lynne Ahn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1144269143
Education & Certifications
- Boston Med Center
- University of California Medical Center, San Francisco
- Oakland Naval Hosp|Oakland Naval Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahn has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahn accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahn works at
Dr. Ahn has seen patients for Diarrhea, Constipation and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.