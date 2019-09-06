Dr. Carmickle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynne Carmickle, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynne Carmickle, MD
Dr. Lynne Carmickle, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Clifton, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Carmickle works at
Dr. Carmickle's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic & Sports Medicine of North Jersey1136 CLIFTON AVE, Clifton, NJ 07013 Directions (973) 228-7933
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carmickle?
DR CARMICKLE HAS BEEN MY NEUROLOGIST FOR 3 YEARS. I AM VERY PLEASED WITH HER KNOWLEDGE AND PROFESSIONALISM.
About Dr. Lynne Carmickle, MD
- Neurology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1376877159
Education & Certifications
- YESHIVA UNIVERSITY / ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carmickle accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carmickle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carmickle works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Carmickle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carmickle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carmickle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carmickle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.