Dr. Lynne Casper, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Casper, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lynne Casper, DPM
Dr. Lynne Casper, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Norristown, PA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Casper works at
Dr. Casper's Office Locations
-
1
Norriton Podiatric Associates PC190 W Germantown Pike Ste 120, Norristown, PA 19401 Directions (610) 279-3080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Casper?
Excellent health care provider
About Dr. Lynne Casper, DPM
- Podiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, French
- 1265401129
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Casper has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Casper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Casper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Casper works at
Dr. Casper has seen patients for Nail Avulsion and Excision, Stress Fracture of Foot and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Casper speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Casper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.