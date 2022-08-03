Overview of Dr. Lynne Coslett-Charlton, MD

Dr. Lynne Coslett-Charlton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.



Dr. Coslett-Charlton works at OB GYN Associates in Wilkes Barre, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.