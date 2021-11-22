Overview

Dr. Lynne Digennaro, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fayetteville, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Upstate and is affiliated with Oneida Health Hospital.



Dr. Digennaro works at St. Joseph's Physicians in Fayetteville, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.