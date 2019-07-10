Overview of Dr. Lynne Ellis, MD

Dr. Lynne Ellis, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Ellis works at Lynne M Ellis MD in Saint Petersburg, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.