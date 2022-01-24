Dr. Lynne Gaynes-Kaplan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaynes-Kaplan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Gaynes-Kaplan, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynne Gaynes-Kaplan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Columbia, MD. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from University of Southern California School of Medicine.
Maryland Endocrine10710 Charter Dr Ste 410, Columbia, MD 21044 Directions (301) 953-2080
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Excellent. Matter of fact. Detailed oriented. No nonsense.
About Dr. Lynne Gaynes-Kaplan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- Natl Inst Hlth
- U MD
- U Md
- University of Southern California School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Gaynes-Kaplan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gaynes-Kaplan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gaynes-Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gaynes-Kaplan has seen patients for Malaise and Fatigue, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaynes-Kaplan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaynes-Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaynes-Kaplan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaynes-Kaplan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaynes-Kaplan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.