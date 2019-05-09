Dr. Lynne Goltra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goltra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Goltra, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lynne Goltra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Massachusetts General Hospital55 Fruit St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 724-2229Wednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Massachusetts General Hospital Fertility Center in Waltham52 2nd Ave Ste 402, Waltham, MA 02451 Directions (781) 487-3860
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She is a wonderful doctor. Dr. Goltra always takes her time to answer all questions and puts me at ease. I would recommend her highly to any needing a gynecologist.
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
Dr. Goltra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goltra accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goltra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goltra has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goltra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goltra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goltra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goltra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goltra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.