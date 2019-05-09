Overview of Dr. Lynne Goltra, MD

Dr. Lynne Goltra, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Goltra works at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, MA with other offices in Waltham, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.