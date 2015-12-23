Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hackert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD
Overview of Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD
Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Hackert works at
Dr. Hackert's Office Locations
The Plastic Surgery Center95 Scripps Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Directions (916) 929-1833Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Institute For Health & Healing8 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 300, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 878-4948
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hackert is great and I just got my breast reduction surgery done on the 21st. She did an amazing job and is a great doctor. I highly recommend her to anyone considering any plastic surgery procedure. She is extremely skilled and knowledgeable. She was very nice to me and is always smiling. She keeps her patients in good spirits and does her best.
About Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1952339111
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph Mercy Oakland
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hackert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hackert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hackert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hackert has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hackert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hackert speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hackert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hackert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.