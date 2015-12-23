See All Plastic Surgeons in Sacramento, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.2 (16)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD

Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Hackert works at Wayne I. Yamahata, MD in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Dr. Hackert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Plastic Surgery Center
    95 Scripps Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 929-1833
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Institute For Health & Healing
    8 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 300, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 878-4948

Hospital Affiliations
  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominoplasty
Breast Reconstruction
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Abdominoplasty

Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952339111
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph Mercy Oakland
    Medical Education
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynne Hackert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hackert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hackert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hackert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hackert has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hackert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Hackert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hackert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hackert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hackert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

