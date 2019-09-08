Dr. Hagelin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynne Hagelin, MD
Dr. Lynne Hagelin, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wilmington, DE.
Dr. Hagelin's Office Locations
- 1 1715 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806 Directions (302) 530-0445
- Christiana Hospital
- Cigna
The best there is to help you understand your depression. She is wonderful. I definitely would and I have recommended Dr to others.
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1104915073
Dr. Hagelin accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hagelin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Hagelin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hagelin.
