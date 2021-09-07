See All Dermatologists in Greenwich, CT
Dr. Lynne Haven, MD

Dermatology
4.4 (13)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Lynne Haven, MD is a Dermatologist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.

Dr. Haven works at LYNNE M HAVEN MD in Greenwich, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lynne Haven MD
    49 Lake Ave, Greenwich, CT 06830 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 869-4242
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    12:00pm - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Greenwich Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Treatment frequency



Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
About Dr. Lynne Haven, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 28 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1215070917
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
Residency
Internship
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
Internship
Medical Education
  • COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lynne Haven, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haven is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Haven has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Haven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Haven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haven.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

