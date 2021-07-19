Dr. Lynne Holladay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holladay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Holladay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynne Holladay, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center.
Locations
Pediatric Healthcare Associates1717 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop # B, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gilsbar 360
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Peoples Health
- PPO Plus
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vantage Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely love her! She listens well, is able to figure out a diagnosis and course of treatment without having to wait a long time. Plus she makes conversation about things other than medicine. Wouldn’t want to go to anyone else.
About Dr. Lynne Holladay, MD
- Pediatrics
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1053399410
Education & Certifications
- Children's Medical Center of Dallas
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- LSUHSC Shreveport School of Medicine
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Pediatrics
