Dr. Lynne Hung, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hung is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lynne Hung, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lynne Hung, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mission Viejo, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo.
Dr. Hung works at
Locations
-
1
Diane Zebari MD26800 Crown Valley Pkwy Ste 120, Mission Viejo, CA 92691 Directions (949) 364-3388
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hung?
Dr. Hung is an excellent electrophysiologist….she is smart, knowledgeable, caring and reassuring during an afib episode! She cardioconverted me last week and I am forever indebted to her and her expertise!
About Dr. Lynne Hung, MD
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1326004748
Education & Certifications
- University Of Southern California / School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hung has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hung accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hung has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hung works at
Dr. Hung has seen patients for Heart Disease, Arrhythmias and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hung on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hung speaks Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hung. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hung.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hung, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hung appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.