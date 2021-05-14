See All General Surgeons in Peoria, IL
Dr. Lynne Jalovec, MD

General Surgery
4.4 (18)
Map Pin Small Peoria, IL
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lynne Jalovec, MD

Dr. Lynne Jalovec, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Peoria, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med and is affiliated with OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Jalovec works at Lynne M. Jalovec MD Sc in Peoria, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Mastectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jalovec's Office Locations

    Lynne M. Jalovec MD Sc
    900 Main St Ste 310, Peoria, IL 61602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (309) 672-4174

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center
  • UnityPoint Health - Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Lumpectomy
Mastectomy
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 14, 2021
    May 14, 2021
Dr. Jalovec is wonderful! She takes time with you and explains everything to you. Yes, you have to wait sometimes, but that is because she gives every patient the time they need. She is an excellent surgeon and I feel like her being attentive to detail and her expertise, possibly saved me a second surgery. I would highly recommend her to family and friends.
    Nancy Triplett — May 14, 2021
    About Dr. Lynne Jalovec, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407963630
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • U Ill
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lynne Jalovec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jalovec is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jalovec has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jalovec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jalovec works at Lynne M. Jalovec MD Sc in Peoria, IL. View the full address on Dr. Jalovec’s profile.

    Dr. Jalovec has seen patients for Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision, Lumpectomy and Mastectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jalovec on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Jalovec. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jalovec.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jalovec, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jalovec appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

